|
|
John Joseph Ingria, Jr.
Dec. 30, 1940 - April 7, 2020
John Joseph Ingria Jr of Port Orange, Florida, passed peacefully away Tuesday April 7, 2020, at Halifax Health, Daytona Beach following a brief illness. John was born to John Ingria, Sr and Catherine (Attina) in Brooklyn, New York, where he graduated from Haaren High School, and enjoyed a 40 year career working as a lithographic pressman for Standard Folding Cartons, in Queens, New York. After retiring in 2004, John moved to Port Orange, Florida, where he was very active with the Knights of Columbus Council 8086, as well as many ministries within Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, Port Orange, Florida, most especially the RCIA group. John was a huge music fan, and one of his favorite hobbies was collecting Frank Sinatra memorabilia & recordings. John loved to make our home happy playing Sinatra music, most especially his favorite, My Way. John was a very special man who is survived by his wife Patricia, whom he gave much love and made every day meaningful. John is also survived by his three children, John Ingria III (Mary Ann), Vincent (Joy), Catherine Gallo (Dave), his Eight grandchildren (all from Long Island NY), stepdaughter Kim (Jason), stepson (Keith), two step grandchildren, brother Louis Ingria (Georgette), as well as many other extended family members. John will be sadly missed by his wife Patricia, his family, as well as his many friends and colleagues at the Knights of Columbus. He will also be missed and remembered by his special group of friends known as the Brooklyn group whom he loved very much. John's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff members who helped care for him at Halifax Health Daytona Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Tootsie Roll Drive, Knights of Columbus Council 8086, (Our Lady of Hope Church), Port Orange, Florida. A formal celebration of life for John will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Volusia Memorial Funeral home, Ormond Beach, Florida.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020