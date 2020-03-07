|
John Joseph Muzzy, Jr.
June 3, 1947 - March 5, 2020
John Joseph Muzzy, Jr., 73, of New Smyrna Beach, FL passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. John was born in New York, New York, the son of John Muzzy and Evelyn (Beseth) Muzzy. He married the love of his life, Ann (Diaz) Muzzy in 1973. He served in active duty with the US Air Force from 1967 to 1971 and in the reserves until 1973.
He is preceded in death by his parents as well as his sisters Marian Semon, and Carol Warchola.
He is survived by his loving wife along with his sister Dorothy Cole, of Staten Island, New York, his sister in law Isabel (Sam) Ramirez of Mount Sinai, New York, and brothers in law Jesus (Carmella) Diaz of Baldwin, New York, and Francisco (Carmen) Diaz of Edgewater, Florida. In addition are nieces Melinda, Elizabeth, Carol Ann, and Delfina, and nephews, Samuel, Luis, and Francisco, as well as many great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held March 6, 2020 at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Cremation services entrusted to Baldwin Brothers of New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020