John Joseph Skorusa

5/24/1929 - 7/7/2020

John J. Skorusa, age 91, of Lake City, Florida, formerly of Daytona Beach, Florida passed away on July 7, 2020. John was a long-time resident of Daytona Beach, Florida. He loved to play golf, walk on the beach and fish. John was an Army veteran of the Korean War and was active in the local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) association along with his late wife, Marian. He was also an active member in the local Moose Lodge. John attended Catholic Church of the Epiphany in Port Orange Florida. John was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, along with his Mother, Caroline, Brother, Stanley, and Sister, Helen. He worked as an accounting clerk for Dreis & Krump Manufacturing Co. until moving to Florida in 1970. While in Florida, John worked for Sears, Roebuck & Co. until his retirement in 1984. While growing up in Chicago, John met his life-long partner, Marian. They were married for 64 years before Marian's passing. John is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Caroline, wife, Marian, brother, Stanley and sister, Helen. He is survived by two sons, John Jr. (Pamela) of Boyd, Texas and Richard (Kristina) of Jacksonville, Florida. John is also survived by four grandchildren, Logan of Jacksonville, Florida, Jennifer of Dallas, Texas, Shea of Jacksonville, Florida and Daniel of Temple, Texas. Services will be held Friday, September 18 at 2:30 pm at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida. Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home is proud to serve the family



