1/1
John Joseph Skorusa
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Joseph Skorusa
5/24/1929 - 7/7/2020
John J. Skorusa, age 91, of Lake City, Florida, formerly of Daytona Beach, Florida passed away on July 7, 2020. John was a long-time resident of Daytona Beach, Florida. He loved to play golf, walk on the beach and fish. John was an Army veteran of the Korean War and was active in the local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) association along with his late wife, Marian. He was also an active member in the local Moose Lodge. John attended Catholic Church of the Epiphany in Port Orange Florida. John was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, along with his Mother, Caroline, Brother, Stanley, and Sister, Helen. He worked as an accounting clerk for Dreis & Krump Manufacturing Co. until moving to Florida in 1970. While in Florida, John worked for Sears, Roebuck & Co. until his retirement in 1984. While growing up in Chicago, John met his life-long partner, Marian. They were married for 64 years before Marian's passing. John is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Caroline, wife, Marian, brother, Stanley and sister, Helen. He is survived by two sons, John Jr. (Pamela) of Boyd, Texas and Richard (Kristina) of Jacksonville, Florida. John is also survived by four grandchildren, Logan of Jacksonville, Florida, Jennifer of Dallas, Texas, Shea of Jacksonville, Florida and Daniel of Temple, Texas. Services will be held Friday, September 18 at 2:30 pm at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida. Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home is proud to serve the family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Service
02:30 PM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home
850 St Johns Bluff Road North
Jacksonville, FL 32225
9046419755
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved