John Keith Micker
Aug. 17, 1953 - Oct. 5, 2020
John Keith Micker, 67 of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020 after a short illness. He was born August 17, 1953 in Miami Beach, Florida. John was a true Renaissance man. He was an avid outdoorsman, gifted athlete, talented musician and master craftsman. Everything he did looked effortless. As an avid outdoorsman, he loved anything that allowed him to be on the water. He enjoyed fishing in the Halifax River, surf fishing and deep sea fishing both here and in the Keys. As an athlete, he excelled in many sports, but his favorite was surfing. As a master craftsman, he built many exquisite pieces for clients as well as a finishing specialist for SeaRay. His lifelong love for music and playing the drums started at a very early age. He played drums for bands in Miami and Daytona Beach for 30 years. He started his musical career as a teenager in Miami where he played at the Eden Rock on Miami Beach. Although he was all of the above, what he will be most remembered for was the love he had for his family. He was a devoted son to his Mom and Dad. There was never a day that he did not call to check on them. John John, as he was affectionately known by his sisters, was the big brother every little sister wished for growing up. He was blessed to share his life for the last 32 years with his life partner and beloved Debbie. He will forever be missed and remembered by his family and friends. Holidays and family game nights will never be the same. He is survived by his parents, Mary and Ted Micker of Ormond Beach; his life partner Debbie Hamilton of Daytona Beach; sister, Diane Micker of Daytona Beach Shores; sister Jill (Bill) Stephens of Ormond Beach; nephew Travis Micker of Daytona Beach Shores and cousin Patti Wood of Ormond Beach. Due to Covid-19, a Service of Remembrance will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
