|
|
John Leo Pope
March 24, 2020
John Leo Pope, 82, died Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020 at Advent Hospital after a sudden heart attack. He is survived by his wife Sue, his two sons, Matthew (Lisha) and Samuel (Tara) Pope, and his five grandchildren, Diana, William, Emerson, Harper, and Leo Pope. He also leaves behind many other family members and friends who thought the world of him. Born in Tennessee, the son of Leo and Ruth Pope and the younger brother of Anita Pope Maddox, John graduated from Aiken High School in South Carolina. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama (Class of 1959). While on campus he was a member of the Crimson Tide football team, the Million Dollar Marching Band, and participated in ROTC. John went on to serve his Country, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army. He served two tours in Vietnam where he was awarded a Silver Star for valor in combat. Between his two tours he also worked for the FBI domestically. Throughout his military career, John continued his education earning a Master's degree from Florida State University and a Doctorate from the University of California, Berkley. Upon retiring from the Army, John embarked on his second career as a professor, teaching at both Princeton University & Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where he also acted as Interim Dean. It was while at Embry-Riddle that John developed a love for community theatre which would play an integral role for the remainder of his life. It was in the theatre that he met his surviving wife Sue, with whom he would spend the next 32 years. John and Sue were avid travelers visiting countries all over the world on six different continents. They were still exploring until his dying day. When home, they walked on the beach with their two dogs Max and Spike. John Leo Pope was a true renaissance man. He was a student, teacher, soldier, artist, actor, director, writer, federal agent, athlete, and even a model. The roles, for which he will most be remembered, were husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend.Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020