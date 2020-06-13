John Leonard Slovak
June 11, 2020
John Leonard Slovak, age 88, of Korona, Florida, passed away on June 11, 2020 following a long illness. John was a life-long member of St Mary's Catholic Church, of Korona, Florida. As a young man, John drove the school bus, transporting local students from Korona to St Paul's Catholic School in Daytona. While waiting for the return trip home, he took classes at Mary Karl Vocational College, completing classes in Auto Mechanics, Gas Engines, Electric Motors, Plumbing, Electricity, Welding and Carpentry. At the young age of 21 years, he built and ran his own service station and garage. He operated and repaired large manufacturing machines at Hudson Tool and Die until he retirement. He lovingly ran the family farm taking care of his cows, dogs, chickens, peacocks, turkeys, guineas, cats, rabbits, deer and creating his own little wildlife sanctuary for various other wildlife. He was a beekeeper for 70 years until his death. Survivors include his wife of 46 years; 5 children: Pam (Elbert) Tucker of Bunnell, FL, Jim (Sheri) Morris of Henderson, NV, Laree (John) Stanard of Korona, FL, Diane Morris of Callahan, FL and Alan Morris of Korona, FL; brothers, Thomas (Bonnie) Slovak Melbourne, FL, Gerard (Mary Paige) Slovak of Korona, FL, Cyril Slovak of Melbourne, FL and his sisters, Barbara Clague, Copraque, NY, Mariam (Joseph) Criscione of Melbourne, FL and Theresa (Khalid) Awan of Norton, VA; 35 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. John is pre-deceased in death by his father, Jerry and his mother, Antionette Slovak; 3 brothers: Joseph Slovak of Alvin, TX, Paul Slovak, of East North Point, NY and Leo Slovak of Korona, FL; a grandson, Jacob Stanard and great grandson, Silas Daniel Weedman. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Family and friends will be received Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Korona from 10:00-11:00 AM, where a Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.criagflaglerpalms.com.
June 11, 2020
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.