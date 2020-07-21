John Lester Koren

July 7, 1943 - July 5, 2020

Teacher John's ship has finally left port. One of his famous quotes - "I'm the captain of this ship and no one tells me what to do." He usually said that when his ship ran aground and all mates abandoned ship. On July 5 - John Lester Koren, father, grandfather, and brother passed away peacefully. He is a native of Dearborn, Michigan and received his masters in education from Central Michigan University. He taught math, and coached wrestling in Maracaibo, Venezuela, and locally at Campbell Middle, Mainland High School, and Seabreeze High School. The most important lesson he taught his students was "if you have ten fingers, ten toes, and half a brain you can do anything with determination." Race was not an issue. The late African-American principal Earl McCrary gave pops his first teaching job in Volusia County. Thanks Earl! Pops had some great acheivements, but we learned more from his mistakes. Some classic ones: Made me take Calc-3 to lower my GPA, Don't fall out of a boat in Rose Bay at 11 am on Father's Day and lose a big snook; Don't take your son's back pack and supplies and try to hike back two hours in the jungle by yourself without a fishing guide. He got lost and chased by a pack of dogs, but his strong desire for a cocktail got him back safely to a lounge chair poolside, sun tan oil, barfly, and a cuba libre. Feats of strength. Other feats of strength by pops and his DNA. He was a Hall of Fame wrestler at CMU, three UF grads, one FSU grad, two national champions and Olympic weightlifters from Spruce Creek High, one professional MMA fighter, one professional engineer, and a couple of California studs. He is predeceased by his parents, Carl and Mamie Grendysa, and brother Ken Koren. He is survived by his sister Carol Pitts; son J.C. Koren and wife, Vicky; daughter Leslie Case and husband, Doug; grandchildren - Lindsey, Ashley, Shelby, Owen, and Lewis. A special thanks to Susan Metcalf, Ricky Romeo, Chaplain Chip, and his guardian angel who watched over him at Hanky Pankys. He was a cat that had way more than nine lives.

A private funeral service was held with family and close friends.



