John London (Jack) Stitt


1924 - 2020
John London (Jack) Stitt Obituary
Mr. John (Jack) London Stitt
August 21, 1924 - February 11, 2020
John was born and lived most of his life in the Washington, DC and Maryland area. The last twenty years he resided in Daytona Beach, Fl. where he was active in many civic clubs and was a supporter in Embry-Riddle sports department. He is survived by stepdaughter Kathryn (Kitsy Keel) Smith, Grandchildren Jennifer Anthony and James Slye, five great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by nephews Frank and Mark Kiefer and David Stalker. John attended schools in the Washington, DC area. He served in the Army Air Force WW 11. Was a member of the 8th Air Force, and flew 34 missions in B-17 bombers. He retired after 31 years from the U.S. Naval Weapons Engineering Support in Washington, DC in 1979.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2020
