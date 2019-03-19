|
John M. Coughlin
03/16/2019
John M. Coughlin, 52, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019, after a 10-year-long battle with cancer. Originally from East Brunswick, New Jersey, John moved to Ormond Beach as a young teen. Born with disabilities that would have limited many, he flourished as a proud member of the Seabreeze High School Marching Band, graduating in 1985. John worked at Publix Supermarket for 15 years before eventually working at Halifax Hospital until his illness required more attention. Despite his condition, John also devoted himself selflessly during these years to the care of his mother in her final years. Throughout his battle with cancer, John never lost his fighting spirit and met every challenge with a smile and an optimistic attitude. His faith in God was strong and most evident in his many volunteer activities as a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. His 17 years of sobriety was one of his proudest accomplishments, and he enjoyed his fellowship with his many friends at the Easy Does It Club. Always looking forward to his next cruise, John also enjoyed playing the drums, family gatherings, and watching sports, particularly his NY Yankees and Giants, with his beloved dog, Isabelle. John was predeceased by his parents James and Mildred Coughlin, and his brother Jim Coughlin. He is survived by his sisters, Denise Borgstede and her husband Russell; Maureen Coughlin; sister-in-law Linda Coughlin; six nieces and nephews, and their children. A Celebration-of-Life mass will be held at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, Ormond Beach, on Saturday, April 13 at 11:00 am with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 24, 2019