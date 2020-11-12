John Mark Loyd
October 14, 1958 - October 12, 2020
John Mark Loyd, 61, New Smyrna Beach, lost his battle with cancer on Oct. 12, 2020, just shy of his 62nd birthday, surrounded by his loving family. Known as Mark by his family and close friends, he was born at Halifax Hospital, Daytona Beach and had been a lifelong resident. John was a Certified Ford Master Automotive Technician, loved the outdoors, especially fishing and riding his motorcycle, but his passion was cooking and barbequing. Thanks to his talent, John competed in many State competitions receiving numerous awards for his BBQ skills. Survivors include his loving wife, Michelle; two sons, two step sons; one brother, Jerry (Fran) Loyd; two sisters, Janet (Kenny) Ropp and Edith (Greg) Van Doorn; four nieces; one nephew; three great nephews and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, J. W. and Vera Loyd. A Celebration of Life will be 1 PM Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Pavilion in Spruce Creek Park, 6250 S. Ridgewood Ave., Port Orange. Because of his love for cooking and his giving spirit, the family requests attendees to bring non perishable food items that will be donated to local food pantries. Memorial donations may also be made to the American Cancer Society
. A kind and giving person, John will be greatly missed by family and friends.