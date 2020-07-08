John Michael Scifo
June 19, 1927 - July 6, 2020
John Michael Scifo, 93, of Palm Coast, passed away on July 6, 2020. He was born on June 19, 1927 in New York City to the late Giovanni and Mikalina Scifo (Conoscenti). John began his career as an Insurance Agent for Prudential Life. He later became employed with Metropolitan Life and earned his CLU Accreditation. He later formed the Carbone & Scifo Agency in Brooklyn, New York as a Financial Professional when in 1993, he retired. In 1994 he and his wife Alice moved to Palm Coast and again commenced another career at Scifo Financial Services and at age 88, he finally retired. John enjoyed singing, listening to music and reading but he enjoyed his family the most. He was a member of the Big Apple Chorus in NYC and formed a barbershop quartet in Palm Coast called "Three Flirts and a Skirt". He will always be affectionately remembered as "The Man Everyone Loved". He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice in 2012; brothers, Salvatore A., Patrick and Joseph Scifo and his step-daughter Sharon (James) Cimorelli. Survivors include his children, Salvatore (Fran) Scifo, Steven (Janice) Scifo, John (Carol) Scifo, Michele (Tom) Dailey; step son in law, James Cimorelli; Valerie (William) Loos; grandchildren, Jackie Condura, Diana Copeland, Erica Leeyoung, Lori Salamon, Alexandra Fields, Brittany Vitale, Carissa Loos as well as 7 great-grandchildren and numerous loving nieces & nephews. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 10, 2020, 11:00AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Friends may visit on Friday from 9:00AM to 10:30AM at the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, Flagler Beach. For online condolences and COVID guidelines go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com
. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.