John Morton Conn9/13/1934 - 9/16/2020John "Jack" Morton Conn was born September 13, 1934 in Deland, Florida. He was surrounded by his family as he entered into heaven September 16, 2020. He and Gen are members of First United Methodist Church in Deland. He is survived by his loving wife Geneva "Gen," son Scott Lanier (Melissa), daughters Angela Irvin, Lara Baker (Tom), and Kristen Kemp (Andy), as well as several grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 21 from 6-8pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 22nd at 11am at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand with interment following at Oakdale Cemetery.