John N. Filimon
Dec. 17, 1931 - Sept. 4, 2019
Filimon N. John, 87 of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He was born December 17, 1931 in Istrios, Rhodes, Greece to Nicolas and Katina Karagiannis. Phil served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a talented chef and owner of many restaurants and catering businesses in CT, FL, and SC. He served his later years as Head of Security at Putnam County Courthouse, as well as, being a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Phil had a heart to serve his community at various stages of his life. He was a volunteer Fire Fighter in Simpsonville, SC, a volunteer for Citizens on Patrol in Flagler County, FL, and a volunteer for the VA. Phil loved boating and riding his motorcycle.
Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Diane T. John of Daytona Beach, FL his children, Tina Eden of Peachtree City, GA, Nicolas and Brenda John of Palatka, FL, and Rena and John Paspalakis of Ormond Beach, FL. His brother Mark Karagiannis and sisters Marianthi Statoulas of CT and Evlokia Kavouklis of Rhodes, Greece. He was a proud grandfather to Phillip John, Kristina Eden Kimble, Nia John Durscher, Rena John, Jimmy Eden, Michael Paspalakis, Katherine Paspalakis, Audra Morgan, Krista Nash, and a great-grandfather to Dominick, Bella, Reagan, Noah, Blakely, and Jonah. His mother Katina, his father Nicolas, and his brothers John, Gus, and Mike preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be celebrated on Monday, September 9th at 12:00 pm at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church; 129 N. Halifax Ave. Daytona Beach followed by the interment at Daytona Memorial Park, Daytona Beach. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to the Veterans Agency of your choice. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019