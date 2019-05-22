Home

Baldauff Family Funeral Home
1233 Saxon Blvd.
Orange City, FL 32763
386-775-2101
John N. Kleinschmidt Obituary
John N. Kleinschmidt
05/19/2019
John N. Kleinschmidt, a long time resident of DeBary, FL and business owner of John's Small Engine Equipment, Inc. in Sanford, FL passed away on May 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Ft. Lauderdale, FL to Norman A. and Regina Kleinschmidt. John is survived by his wife, Lori (Ryan) and his two sons, Kyle and Joseph; sisters, Joan Caperones (George) and Judy Lambert (James) and numerous nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Regina as well as his brother, James. For service info please visit baldaufffuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019
