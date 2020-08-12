John N. Morrison
John Norman Morrison, 55, of Palm Coast, passed from this life on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka following an extended illness. He was a native of Buffalo, NY and had lived in the Volusia County area for the past 30 years. John was a dedicated master mechanic and had built transmissions for over 40 years. In his leisure time he enjoyed drag racing.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Hyland, and sister, Nancy Morrison.
He is survived by his son, Bryan Morrison of New Bern, NC, loving friend of 21 years, Karen Lawler of Palm Coast, niece, Juliette Morrison and was expecting his first grandchild soon.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at John's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.