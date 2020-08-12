1/1
John N. Morrison
John N. Morrison
08-03-2020
John Norman Morrison, 55, of Palm Coast, passed from this life on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka following an extended illness. He was a native of Buffalo, NY and had lived in the Volusia County area for the past 30 years. John was a dedicated master mechanic and had built transmissions for over 40 years. In his leisure time he enjoyed drag racing.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Hyland, and sister, Nancy Morrison.
He is survived by his son, Bryan Morrison of New Bern, NC, loving friend of 21 years, Karen Lawler of Palm Coast, niece, Juliette Morrison and was expecting his first grandchild soon.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at John's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com .
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
