John P Romano
Mar. 30, 1941 - Oct. 14, 2019
John P Romano, 78, of Daytona Beach, passed away October 14, 2019. He was born March 30, 1941 in Woodbury, NJ, son of the late John Sebastian and Marianna (Patrinicola) Romano. John was a Hairstylist for 46 years and owned Mantua Hairstyling in Mantua NJ. He also work as a bartender and caterer and his favorite pastime was being bartender for family and friends at various events and parties. His specialty drinks were Martinis and Manhattans. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Daytona Beach. John Romano is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cynthia (Ailift) Romano, his son John Romano, his daughter Danielle (Romano) Cromley. He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Michael Romano. He also leaves behind Jeffrey, his rescued dog and best four legged companion ever. The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home, 1201 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange, FL 32127. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home. In Memory of John Romano, consider any donations to an Animal Rescue of your choice.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019