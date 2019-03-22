|
John Pate
01/21/1933 - 03/16/2019
John Preston Pate "Pepaw", 86, of Daytona Beach, passed away on March 16th, 2019. John was predeceased in death by the love of his life, Barbara Ann Pate. John was born on January 21st, 1933 in Richmond, Virginia. He lettered in football, basketball and baseball, eventually receiving a scholarship to play ball at St. Benedictine Prep school. On June 6th,1952 he married high school sweetheart Barbara Ann. One year after they were married, he entered into the service. He and Barbara started a family in 1955 and shortly after he was honorable discharged from the army. He then entered the University of Richmond. From there he began his career as a medical administrator. This position took their growing family to many places in the Virginia area. Finally, in 1979 settling in Daytona Beach, FL to assist in the opening of Bishop's Glen. He and Barbara bought Zahn's Flowers in 1980. They proudly ran and grew the business until Barbara passed away in 1997. John was a lifetime volunteer, selflessly lending his time to the Volusia County Sheriff's Department, Ormond Beach Police Department, Daytona Beach Police Department, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Department of Juvenile Justice, American Red Cross, Stewart Marchman, Habitat for Humanity, Council On Aging, Guardian Ad Litem, Halifax Hospital, South Daytona Christian Church outreach program,1st Baptist Church of Holly Hill, Epiphany help center, Ormond Memorial Hospital, The VA, Dominican Republic missionary as well as countless more. He also served as President of the Ormond Beach West Rotary. Over the years John has received numerous awards and accolades from the previously mentioned organizations. He enjoyed the beach, reading, as well as football - specifically the Florida Gators. Nothing, however, made him happier than his family. Left to treasure his memory, his Sister Ann McCullough. His four children Robert Pate and his wife Laura, Kelly Ray and her husband Rusty, Todd Pate, and Emily Voegtle and her husband James. His eight grandchildren, Joe Ray and his wife Mabry, Sean Ray, Cody Pate and his wife Jessie, Leah Mihalko and her husband Ryan, Zachary Pate, Jeremiah Pate and his wife Kantana, Brooke Voegtle and Jett Voegtle. His three great grandchildren, Caelan Ray, Briar Ray and Stella Mihalko, and his long-time companion Nell Van Diver. Pepaw, as the patriarch of our family, will be remembered for his roaring laughter, witty sense of humor and his deep fierce love and adoration for his family. He will be missed beyond measure. The Family will receive friends for a celebration of life at Grace Lutheran Church, 338 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach, Fl. 32176 on Sunday, April 7th, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's honor to the Volusia County Guardian Ad Litem, 815 Beville Road, South Daytona, Fl. 32119.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019