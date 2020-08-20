John Patrick (Chip) Strachan

July 28, 1952 - August 17, 2020

Chip was born in Chicago, Illinois, on July 28, 1952. Chip moved to Daytona Beach with his family in 1960. Chip attended Our Lady of Lourdes catholic grade school and graduated from Father Lopez High School in 1970. He attended DBCC. For the past 30 years he has worked for Fashion Tile. He is survived by his companion Cynthia Lavold; his sister and brother in law, Susan and Bill Gambert; his nephew and his wife, Ryan and Amanda Gambert; his great nieces, Olivia and Emma Gambert, and his niece Julianne Gambert and her fiancé Wyatt Montgomery. Due to the Covid 19 there will be no service until later in the new year. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Halifax Humane Society in his name.



