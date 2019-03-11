|
John Pfeiffer
11/24-1929 - 03/03/2019
John "Jack" Pfeiffer, 89 of Edgewater, Florida died at Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater on March 3, 2019. John leaves behind his loving wife, Margaret Graves Pfeiffer. John and his wife, Marie (who died in 1987) left three children: Colleen Bell, Janice Pfeiffer, and John Edward Pfeiffer: two grandchildren- Sarah Nataupsky and Wayne Bell: two great-grandchildren- Adyn and Jace Nataupsky: one sister - Shirley Quinn; many other family members and friends. John worked as Plant Manager with Union Carbide Linde Air division from 1948 to retirement in 1985, traveling as needed from New York, Maine, Boston and Virginia. He and Marie retired to Ocala, Florida where Marie died suddenly one month later. John became a Master Gardener and loved working in our yard when able, loved being involved in bowling, softball, horseshoes, golf, called Bingo at Magnolia Village in Edgewater, and was known for walking daily. His determination was known to all in our neighborhoods. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In leiu of flowers, memorials may be made to Halifax Health Hospice in Edgewater.
