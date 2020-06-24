Dr. John Philip Cunnyngham
1942 - 2020
Dr. John Philip Cunnyngham
Dec. 12, 1942 - June 15, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of John Philip Cunnyngham, Ponce Inlet, Florida, mourns his passing on June 15, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born December 12,1942 in Cleveland, Tennessee, John lived most of his life in Florida. He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Vivian, step daughters, Denise Bayse, Lisa Urquart ( Bob Shearer), Doreen Gillespy (Albert), Renee Thompson (Jeff), and Dana Byrd (Mike), 12 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren who lovingly called him Grandpa John, brother, Bob Cunnyngham(Cindy) and family, his sister in law Adrienne Elder (Dave) and favorite cousin, Caroline Tilley (Richard) and Aunt, Ruth Hicks. He will be sadly missed by everyone. John graduated from Mainland High School in 1961, earned a BA and MA in history and education, from the University of Florida and earned a PHD in Education Administration from University of Central Florida. He taught at New Smyrna Beach High School, was principal at Palatka High School, and Adult Ed Administrator at Daytona State College. John loved the Florida Gators and attended all of their football games until his health prevented it. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and extended family, studying history, politics and sports, following the grandchildren in their activities, and keeping in touch with his friends, Rick Godfrey, Ron Dennis, and Blaine Brundage. Upon his retirement, he and his wife traveled, taking several trips to the Florida Keys and to Hawaii, his favorite place to visit. There will be no service, remember him as he was. He was loved and will be missed.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
