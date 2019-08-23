|
John R. Everson
08/19/2019
John R. Everson of Port Orange, Florida passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. Mr. Everson was a skilled craftsman in the construction field where he built and remodeled many hotels and commercial buildings in the area. He later returned to the classroom and earned an Associates Degree in Civil Engineering. After leaving the construction industry in 2003, Mr. Everson joined Walmart in Daytona Beach as an assembler. John's hobbies included riding his Harley-Davidson Road King and most recently driving his dream car, a beautiful blue Chevy Corvette. He spent many hours detailing these treasures. The most important hobby of all was being a loving father and husband. He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years Jeanette (Fidler) Everson; daughter Dr. Jessica & husband Dr. Ivi Bifsha Orlando; daughter Jerrica & husband John Paul "JP" Choufani Port Orange; son Jon Everson of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren Ari, Lucy, Ele, Brooke & Cole; mother Roxanne Cram; sisters Lisa Thomas (Mike) Port Orange; Barbara Everson (Bob) Boynton Beach; Dianne Bigglow Anchorage, Alaska; along with aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews. Please join our family for a celebration of John's Life Friday, August 30, 2019 @ Riverside Pavilion, 3431 S. Ridgewood Avenue, Port Orange. Visitation 3:00pm – 4:00pm, memorial service at 4:00pm followed by a celebration 4:30pm – 8:30pm.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019