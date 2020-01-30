|
John R. Parnell, MD
March 17, 1931 - January 23, 2020
Long time Daytona Beach physician, John R. Parnell, MD hung up his coat and turned off his phone for the final time on January 23, 2020.
Dr. Parnell was born in Daytona Beach, Florida on March 17, 1931. He attended Campbell Street School, graduating in 1949 and was a veteran of the United States Army. Dr. Parnell completed his under graduate studies at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia and obtained his Medical Degree from Meharry School of Medicine in Nashville, Tenn.
Dr. Parnell always had a deep attachment to his community and never forgot where his journey began or those who helped him along the way. In 1965 he returned to Daytona Beach and established his medical practice. In 1980 he built he his present office on Orange Avenue, which sits on the site of his childhood home. He has been in continuous service to the community since. Additionally, he was on staff at Halifax Medical Center, Advent Health Daytona and served as the campus physician for Bethune-Cookman University for many years under President Oswald Bronson.
Of his vast accomplishments, Dr. Parnell should most be remembered as a man dedicated to his family. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, son Jason (Jennifer), daughter Krysten, four grandchildren John (Mikayla), Preston, Jackson, Charlie, niece J'neece Jones, nephew Randy Vance , life-long friend Samuel Rogers, Norma "Pokie" Lewis, his nurse and right hand for nearly forty years, as well as many other extended family members and friends.
Dr. Parnell was an extremely humble and a fiercely private man. In following his wishes all services will be private. The outpouring of love, support, and remembrances have been comforting and greatly appreciated. It's impossible to adequately acknowledge everyone as so many have done so much. The family would like to offer a collective, deeply heart felt, thank you! He was an amazing man!
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020