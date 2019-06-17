|
John R. "Spider" Speidel
8/7/1973 - 6/11/2019
Born August 7, 1973 in Daytona Beach, FL, John passed away peacefully in his home on June 11, 2019 at the age of 45. John was predeceased by: his loving parents Benjamin Speidel III and Ana Yolanda Speidel, and his brother James Speidel. John resided in Harbour Oaks on the water the majority of his life, and to friends and family was a local surfing legend. A very kind hearted loving soul that could light up any room he walked into with his bright ideas, in his early years, he had a passion for surfing and golfing. In the later years, his passion turned to cellular phones, scratch offs, and most important to him - his son! Those left behind to mourn include his loving son, Camron, and stepson Christian; his brothers, Mark and Ben IV; sister Ruth; adoring nieces Amanda, Lyndy, Rhonda, and nephew Ben V. He will be greatly missed by all family and friends. Funeral Services to be held at Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, 4084 Halifax Drive, Port Orange FL on Friday June 21, 2019, with a viewing from 11:00am until service time at 12:00pm. Following the funeral services, a paddle out in John's memory will be held at Sunglow Pier on the beach at 3701 S. Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118. To share memories with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 17 to June 18, 2019