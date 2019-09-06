Home

8/4/1925 - 8/30/2019

Jack Reid was born in Glasgow, Scotland in 1925. During WW2 he
was an apprentice electrician in the shipyards. After the war, he first emigrated to Canada, then moved on to Flint Michigan for a job at Buick Motors.
In 1950 he was crossing the Atlantic on the Queen Mary heading back to Michigan after visiting family In Scotland. Onboard, he met his soul mate, Margot, and they were married Valentine's Day 1951. He stopped working at Buick in 1956 and the family of four (Allan age 3 & Shirley age 6 months) headed to Daytona Beach, Florida. After running several small motels including Paris Motel & Jolly Roger, Jack & Margot became travel agents founding several agencies including Daytona Beach Travel, Daytona Shores Travel and Trip & Tour Travel.)
They retired in 1992, after having traveled to nearly every country in the world.
The extended family includes Margot (wife of 68 years), son Allan McLean Reid (Christine) and daughter Shirley Reid Crews (T. Randolph.) Also four grandchildren: Stephen Reid, Kevin Crews (Jacquelyn), Heather Reid Clennett (David), Stephanie Crews Fess (Brian). And three great grandchildren, Landon Fess, Hazel Clennett & Carson Crews.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
