John Richard Orlando, age 82, husband of his beloved "My Bonnie Ann" Orlando and father of Richard Orlando, passed away on Sunday, April 28th in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. Mr. Orlando was born in West Wyoming, PA and lived his teenage years in Fairmont, West Virginia. He graduated from Fairmont Senior High School in 1954.
He served in the United States Air Force for 20 years, completing assignments in Hawaii, Newfoundland, Thailand, Omaha and Washington DC. He retired in 1976. During his service he completed his Bachelor's degree in business.
He then held various positions with both General Electric Aerospace Systems and Science Applications Incorporated (SAI) in Washington, DC before becoming a CIA employee in 1981. He retired from the CIA in 1992 after 11 years service. Upon retirement he moved from Washington, DC to Florida.
While in Florida he was a volunteer for Make A Wish and Meals on Wheels. He was a volunteer counselor for SCORE, the Senior Corps of Retired Executives. He also served as a Guardian Ad Litem for several children under court protection.
John was twice previously married, first to Lily B. Orlando of Newfoundland and then to Suzanne Marie Orlando of Virginia, both deceased. He is also survived by his son Richard (Jessie), step son Jon Proechel (Denisse), Step Daughters Hiedi Harwell (Karby) and Katie Harrison (Austin), grandsons Nicholas Orlando (Hannah), Lincoln and Eisen Proechel, and granddaughters Madison Orlando, Brittany Palmer, Kennedy and Elin Harwell. In addition, he is survived by the family of his wife, Bonita.
John is author of the blog, latenightmusings.com and the book Late Night
Services Musings, published in 2009. In addition to his writings and his volunteer work, he was an avid, but mediocre, golfer.
A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday May 4th from 11:00 until 12:00, Memorial Service at 12:00 at Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange 1201 Dunlawton Ave. In memory of John please consider , or the Human Society.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2019
