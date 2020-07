Or Copy this URL to Share

John Robert Long

July 26, 2020

John Robert Long passed away Sunday,July 26th. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patsy Long, and his three children, Theresa Long (Tarpon Springs), Tammy Nicholson and John R. Jr. Celebration of Life service will be August 5th at 2:00 p.m. at DeLand/St John KOA, 2999 Fl-44 West, DeLand.



