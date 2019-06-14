|
|
John Sebastian Rinaldo Sr.
12/23/1930 - 06/09/2019
John Sebastian Rinaldo Sr., 88, of Deltona, FL, passed away on June 9, 2019. John is preceded in death by his parents, his 4 sisters, 2 brothers & his first wife Carmela "Millie" Rinaldo. He is survived by his wife Florence "Flo" DeNicola; children Debra A. DeGelormo (Gene), John S. Rinaldo Jr. (Sharon), Michael P. Rinaldo, Carol Shamis (Elliot); 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. John was a retired Chief of the volunteer North Highlands Fire Dept. in NY; printer for Camera Graphics; & he proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Please see full obituary info. at baldaufffuneralhome.com. TO THOSE LEFT BEHIND: When I'm gone, release me, let me go. I have so many things to see and do. You mustn't tie yourself to me with tears, be happy we had so many years. I gave you my love, you only guess how much you gave me in happiness. I thank you for the love you have shown, but now it's time I traveled on alone. So grieve awhile for me if you must, then let your grief be comforted by trust. It's only for awhile that we must part, to bless the memories within your heart. I won't be far away, for life goes on. So if you need me call and I will come, though you can't see me or touch me, I'll be near. And if you listen with your heart, you'll hear all of my love around you soft and clear, then when you must come the way alone, I'll greet you with a smile and "Welcome Home".
