John Shafer
1946 - 2020
John Shafer
02/04/1946 - 09/09/2020
John passed peacefully in his home Sept 9th surrounded by his wife Candy, and children Alexis Shafer Boyles (Steve), Jeff Shafer, Steven Shafer (Nicole), six wonderful grandchildren: Camden, Patrick, Lillian, Ella, Guy and Vivian, and a brother, Paul Shafer. John and Candy moved to the area from Kentucky in 1969, and quickly jumped into Florida life by scuba diving, riding trials bike events, and sailing. A highlight for the family was sailing to the Bahamas, twice with young children aboard The Rainbow Chaser.
He and Candy both rode motorcycles and it became an important part of their life. He covered the US, Canada and Alaska with riding partner Cary Holland on his BMW and Mexico with his son. He left his love of teaching English after 13 years to start Shafer Janitorial Service, SHAFCO Supply and a partner with Southern Equipment and Sales to support his growing family. Also, later in life he enjoyed International travel with his family to Southeast Asia, and Europe; his favorite country being Italy. A private family service will be held.
Donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association or Advent Hospice, Palm Coast.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
