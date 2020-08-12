1/
John T. "Jack" Brown
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John T. "Jack" Brown
May 2, 1958 - August 11, 2020
John T. "Jack" Brown, 62, of Palm Coast, passed away August 11, 2020 at AdventHealth Palm Coast, Florida. Mr. Brown was born May 2, 1958 in Revere, Massachusetts, a son of John W. & Helen C. Flood Brown. Jack was a 1977 graduate of Revere High School. After graduating, he worked for First Security for 30 years. In 2014, he moved to Palm Coast, where he worked for the Flagler District Schools as a bus driver. Jack enjoyed golfing, skiing, photography, and ancestry. Most of all he enjoyed watching the New England Patriots with his wife Judy. Jack is survived by his wife, Judith M. Busby, who he shared life with for 41 years. One brother, William Brown and wife Ana of Weymouth, MA; one sister, Judith O'Toole and husband, Michael of Franklin, MA; four brothers-in-law, Thomas Busby and wife Ann of Jerico, VT, Daniel Busby and wife Anne of Sterling, MA, John Busby and wife Angela of Dracut, MA, and Stephen Busby of Marblehead, MA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held today at 10:00 AM at Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road South in Flagler Beach. To view the memorial service, please visit the funeral homes website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
3864395400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved