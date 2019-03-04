Home

Shannon Maloney Funeral Home - Port Orange
John Theodore Gercak


John Theodore Gercak
08/18/1977 - 02/27/2019
John Theodore Gercak passed away at home on February 27, 2019. He was born to John and Janet Gercak on August 18, 1977. From an early age, he had a fascination with motorcycles, race cars and all things aviation. John was a long time Supervisor with the City of Daytona Beach. If you knew John, you knew of his prominent sense of humor. John was usually found telling jokes or laughing at them. In his company, you couldn't help but smile - he had that ability to make anyone laugh. John was a devoted family man with an amazing heart that loved mountain high and canyon deep. He was preceded in death by his sister, Michelle Gercak Castle & is survived by his Mom, Dad, niece Allison Castle, girlfriend Christina, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2pm at Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, 4084 Halifax Dr., Port Orange, FL 32127. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in John's memory or donate to . To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com; Services entrusted to: Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, (386) 760-9660.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2019
