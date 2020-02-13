|
|
John (Slick) Thomas
Feb. 18, 1948 - Feb. 3, 2020
Funeral Services for Mr. John (Slick) Thomas, 71, Nashville, GA, who passed on Feb. 3, 2020, will be Sat., Feb. 15, 2020 at New Life Church Ministries. Calling hours will be from 5-8PM today (Fri. Feb. 14) and from 10AM until service time at the church on Sat. John was born February 18, 1948 in Miami, FL, to Jimmy and Edna Thomas. His formative years were spent in Bunnell, FL, where he attended Carver Elementary/High School. During the Vietnam era he served in the United States Army where he attained the rank of Sergeant. In 1974 he was honorably discharged. His passion in life was first his family. He enjoyed preparing his special barbecue for family gatherings. Second was his repairing and painting cars. He was an ASE certified paint and body technician. He was the first in Daytona to paint the "candy" paint jobs. John leaves to mourn his passing, his Daughters, Lysandra Johnson (Tracy) and Phoebe Brown; Sons, John (Amy), Jeremy and Reginald: Brothers, Jimmy (Jamesia), Billy (Deidra), Ronald (Sabrina), Dallas (Chelsea), Joseph Rowles and Henry McCormick; Sisters, Betty Tape (Charles), Mary Cooper (Samuel), Dorothy London, Annette Davenport, Rosa Baldwin, Maxine Grant (Calvin), Diane Brown (Ronnie), and Cheryl Favors (David):11 grandchildren Courtney Davison, Esq., Tracy and Keyshawn Johnson, Jarrett Amedeo, Devin Larkin, Mekayla and Jaidyn Parsell, Jordan, Shannah and Jiana Thomas and Daisjah Rivers, In 2015, he was blessed with his first Great-grandchild Kaydence, then in 2019, 4 more were added to the clan, we welcomed Naomi, Khloe, Carson and Kashton into the family. Last but not least of the mourners are the mothers of his children, Abbie McCoy and Linda Brown, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020