John Thomas "SunBaby" Carter, Sr.
Sept. 9, 1931 - Jan. 13, 2020
John Thomas "SonBaby" Carter, Sr. Age 88 of Daytona Beach entered into rest on Monday, January 13, 2020, at a local nursing home. He was born September 9, 1931, in Daytona, Beach Florida the 6th child of 7 children born to the late Minerva (Jones) and Bill Carter Sr. He was preceded in death by Brother Leonard Carter, half brothers Bill Carter Jr. and David Jones. Sisters Narcissus Carter, Dorothea (George) Swift of Atlanta, Ga. Christine (James) Morris of Long Branch NJ. Half sisters Tossie B Carter, Mamie Lee Carter. Services will be held at Dale Woodward Funeral Homes, 167 Ridgewood Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020