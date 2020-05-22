John "Bo" Thompson
07/01/1932 - 05/19/2020
John "Bo" Franklin Thompson Jr., 87, went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020. He passed in the comfort of his New Smyrna Beach home with his family by his side. John enjoyed 66 years of marriage with his lovely wife, Betty Thompson, and took great pride in his 5 children, 14 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren, all of whom survived him. John and Betty's children are John and Kathy Thompson of Brunswick, GA, David and Jeanine Thompson of Cedar Hill, TN, Randall and Sue Thompson of New Tazewell, TN, Nancy and Robert Grooms of New Smyrna Beach, and Matthew and Meridith Thompson of Fairfax, VA.
John was born on July 01, 1932 in Haines City, FL, where he grew up as the beloved youngest of 4 Thompson children. John became an eagle scout at age 14, and later attended Stetson University briefly before disenrolling to serve in the United States Air Force in Savannah, GA during the time of the Korean conflict. After serving in the military, John built a successful career in the steel industry, and served as a long-term member of Rotary International where he made a global impact as Club President of multiple clubs and District Governor. John also enjoyed being involved with the local church wherever he lived and was most recently a member of Edgewater Union Church.
Many people loved listening to John's jokes and stories, and he was known for his green thumb and love for gardening. John led a full and active life touching many hearts for eternity and is now resting in peace. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Rotary Foundation at rotary.org/donate
07/01/1932 - 05/19/2020
John "Bo" Franklin Thompson Jr., 87, went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020. He passed in the comfort of his New Smyrna Beach home with his family by his side. John enjoyed 66 years of marriage with his lovely wife, Betty Thompson, and took great pride in his 5 children, 14 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren, all of whom survived him. John and Betty's children are John and Kathy Thompson of Brunswick, GA, David and Jeanine Thompson of Cedar Hill, TN, Randall and Sue Thompson of New Tazewell, TN, Nancy and Robert Grooms of New Smyrna Beach, and Matthew and Meridith Thompson of Fairfax, VA.
John was born on July 01, 1932 in Haines City, FL, where he grew up as the beloved youngest of 4 Thompson children. John became an eagle scout at age 14, and later attended Stetson University briefly before disenrolling to serve in the United States Air Force in Savannah, GA during the time of the Korean conflict. After serving in the military, John built a successful career in the steel industry, and served as a long-term member of Rotary International where he made a global impact as Club President of multiple clubs and District Governor. John also enjoyed being involved with the local church wherever he lived and was most recently a member of Edgewater Union Church.
Many people loved listening to John's jokes and stories, and he was known for his green thumb and love for gardening. John led a full and active life touching many hearts for eternity and is now resting in peace. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Rotary Foundation at rotary.org/donate
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.