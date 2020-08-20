1/1
John W. Bell
1927 - 2020
John W. Bell
Nov. 19, 1927 - Aug. 12, 2020
Graveside Services for Mr. John W. Bell, 92, Daytona Beach, who passed on August 12, 2020, will be 11AM Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor David Strapp, Mt. Mission MB Church, officiating. Mr. John W. Bell was born November 19, 1927 to Mr. Will and Mrs. Leila Bell in Jefferson County, Georgia. Mr. Bell moved to Florida with the help of his devoted wife of 65 years (Edna Bell). He attended and graduated from Barber College where he refined his barbering skills, customer service and business skills. He was a well-known Barber and Businessman in the Daytona Beach area. He was better known to the family and extended family as "Daddy John". Mr. Bell retired from Barbering in 2016 following 50 years of service to his community. He is survived by his wife: Edna Bell; daughters: Jessie Fields (Runett), and Addie Montgomery (Charles); devoted nephew: John Bell; brothers: Rev. Capers Bell and Frank Bell; sister, Annie Pearl Cornelius; 4 grandchildren: Stockton T. DuPont, III (Deborah), Keith DuPont, Janice McDonald and Kimberly Montgomery; 9 great grandchildren; 2 great, great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
