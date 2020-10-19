Major John W. Boggess

October 8, 2020

Major John W. Boggess, 97, U.S. Army (ret) passed away quietly on 8 October 2020 after a brief illness. A long time resident of Florida, he was a combat veteran of the Rhineland and Central European Campaigns during WW II. After service with the Army, he had a long and rewarding career with the State Department and the former United States Information Agency. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.



