Major John W. Boggess
October 8, 2020
Major John W. Boggess, 97, U.S. Army (ret) passed away quietly on 8 October 2020 after a brief illness. A long time resident of Florida, he was a combat veteran of the Rhineland and Central European Campaigns during WW II. After service with the Army, he had a long and rewarding career with the State Department and the former United States Information Agency. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.