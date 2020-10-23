John W. "Jack" Salisbury
Feb. 6, 1933 - Oct. 14, 2020
Jack Salisbury led a fascinating life. He was able to do so many groundbreaking and revolutionary things during his 87 years. As a boy he was inspired by articles about Jacque Cousteau and was able, together with his two brothers, purchase the first "aqualung" used in the US. They used it to explore the reefs around their home in Palm Beach, Florida and to salvage elicit bottles of booze from the wreckage of a rum runner boat. Following the divorce of his parents, his mother and brothers moved to Ashville, NC, where he learned to be an expert shot with a .22 rifle. He graduated from Amherst College near the top of his class, Phi Beta Kappa. He met and married his first wife, Lynne, while at Amherst and they had two sons, John in 1960 and Matt in 1965. During his PhD thesis years, he was part of a team that mapped the Brooks Range in Alaska. When the usual supply plane skipped them one month, his expertise with a rifle came in handy as his team was forced to hunt for food to survive. Following completion of his PhD and a stint in the US Air Force, he began work with the Air Force Civilian Research Laboratory at Hanscom AFB. There he was part of a small team that helped divine the surface characteristics of the moon by developing new near and mid infrared remote sensing technologies. This work was integral in the design of the landing lunar lander pans for Apollo 11. He appeared with Walter Cronkite on television during the coverage of the lunar landing in 1969 to help explain things. He worked for many years at the Energy Research and Development Administration and then the US Department of Energy. After this he went on to teach geologic remote sensing at John Hopkins University. He continued to consult in remote sensing and spectral interpretation until earlier this year, when at the age of 87, he decided to retire completely. Jack is survived by his second wife, Jean Nehl-Salisbury of Palm Coast, FL; sons, John Salisbury of Romney, WV, Matt Salisbury and his wife Danielle of East Greenwich, RI; grandchildren, Noelle Salisbury, Liam Salisbury; step daughter, Linda Wierzbicki Ewer; step grandsons, William Thomas Ewer, Zachary Scott Ewer; and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of John W. "Jack" Salisbury will be held at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of John W. "Jack" Salisbury will be held at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society
