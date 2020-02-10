|
John Wallace Hart
09/02/1930 - 02/02/2020
John Wallace Hart of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020. John was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Kline Hart. He is survived by three children, John Kline Hart of West Palm Beach, FL; Stephanie Hart Rippe (Dr. James M.) of Boston, MA; and Angela Hart Humphries (Dr. Russell S.) of Port Orange, FL; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
John was born in Anderson, S.C. on September 2, 1930 to Lola Irene Hart and James Luther Hart. He grew up in Chester, S.C. and graduated from Chester High School in 1947. He enlisted in the Navy and served on a Troop Transport Ship crossing the Pacific 18 times. After being honorably discharged in 1954, John returned to S.C. and enrolled in Clemson University, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. John joined Florida Power and Light Company in 1958. He worked in all areas of the company at the District and Division Levels. He attended Columbia University in New York where he studied business and management. He also participated in management programs at the Brookings Institute in Washington D.C. and the Levinson Institute in Boston MA. John also represented FP&L on the international board, Electrical Power Research Institute. After thirty years of dedicated service, John retired as a Vice President, Chief of Operations, for Florida Power and Light.
John was a member of First Baptist Church of Daytona Beach, FL, where he served in many capacities including Deacon. He loved his immediate family, his church family and the Clemson Tigers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and the First Baptist Church Building Program. A memorial service to honor John's life will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3 pm at the First Baptist Church of Daytona Beach, 10 First Baptist Pkwy, Daytona Beach FL. Pastor Eric Stitts, presiding. Internment will be at the Veteran's Cemetary in Jacksonville, FL. Arrangements are under the care and trust of Volusia Memorial Funeral Home of Ormond Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020