John Walz
02/26/2019
John Walz, 83, of Ormond Beach passed away February 26, 2018. A Visitation will be held in his honor, Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 1:30 to 3:00 pm at Lohman Funeral Home, Ormond Beach, followed by a short graveside service with Military Honors at the Daytona Memorial Park 1425 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach. John grew up in East St. Louis. He was always industrious, working from a very young age. This work ethic served him well throughout his life in academics, military service in the Navy and finally in a long career in leadership in both the steel and paper industries. John graduated from Purdue University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1958. He served in the United States Navy actively from 1958 to 1961 and in the reserves until 1966, reaching the rank of Lieutenant. John retired as a Vice President in Gaylord Container corporation in 1987, but was "recruited" back into the industry for two more years to serve as CEO of Fairfield Paper in Baltimore Ohio. He and his wife, Carol moved rmanently to the Ormond Beach area in 1989. John will be remembered for his generosity, leadership, and his devotion to family. He was an avid hunter and motorcycle rider in addition to showering his extended family with his love. He will be sadly missed by his wife Carol (Alderson) of 57 years, his son Jeff and daughter-in-law Sarah, his daughter Mary and son-in-law Tony Bender, his grand children Joe Bender, Megan Bender, Julie Bender, Sister Mary Margaret, Sister Mary Theresa, Sister Mary Joseph, Sister Mary Francis, Kate Walz, Christina (Selway), John Walz, James Walz, Julia Walz, Joseph Walz, and Thomas Walz, his sister Rita, and his brother Larry and finally is first great grandson Charles, who was born two days before he passed away. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Halifax Health Hospice, Ormond Beach Care Center, 235 Booth Road, Ormond Beach FL 32174 (386) 425 3150. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019