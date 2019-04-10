|
|
John William (Bill) Mims
05/21/1939 - 03/29/2019
On Friday, March 29, 2019, John William (Bill) Mims passed away at the age of 79, in Ormond Beach, Florida. Bill was born on May 21, 1939 to Crum Alfonza and Maggie Yore Mims in Jacksonville, Florida. Bill served honorably in the United States Air Force as an instrumentation technician for over 20 years, finally retiring in Hampton, Virginia. He then went to work at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Langley Research Center and continued to work at NASA in the field of instrumentation until he retired in 1998. Bill was predeceased by both of his parents and by his brothers, George and Danny, and by his youngest son, Chris. Bill was also predeceased by his faithful dog, "KC." Bill is survived by his loving wife, Sandy, his step-son Monty (Karen) and their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, his step-son, Taylor, granddaughter Skyler, and great granddaughter Blakely, and his brother-in-law, Eddy. Bill is also survived by his children's mother, Edie, his son, Ricky (Kathy) and their sons Bruce (BriAnne) and Kevin (Brittany) and great granddaughter, Margaux, and his son, Barry (Tina) and their sons. "BJ and Cameron. Bill is also survived by his brothers, Carl (Jeanette), Freddy (Louise), Robert (Frances), Mike (Carol), and his sisters Louise (Wade), LaVerna (Loui), Sandra, Libby, and Gloria (Bob). Also surviving are nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special remembrance to all of Bill's golfing friends at Riviera Golf and Country club. He enjoyed many, many years of happy times there. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Arun Dhand and staff, for the compassion and care Bill received. A private service will be held in Jacksonville, Florida, at a later date. Donations in Bill's honor can be made to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006 or the Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2019