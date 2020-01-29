|
|
John Wilson
10/25/1943 - 01/21/2020
John "Jack" Wilson, 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 21, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family, from complications related to Alzheimer's Disease.
He leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Toshiko Wilson, daughter, Kelli Nutini, son, John (Brittany) Wilson Jr, Step sons, Doug (Alicia) Miller, Lee (Alex) Miller and Matt Miller, brother, Randy (Tammy) Wilson, sister, Diane (Jim) Myers, his dear nieces, 10 grandchildren and many close friends.
Jack was born on October 25, 1943 in Pittsburg, PA, and moved to Daytona Beach, FL when he was a year old with his parents, John and Dorothy Wilson. He was a graduate of Mainland High School, earned his Associate's Degree from Daytona State College, his Bachelor's Degree from The University of Florida and his Master's Degree from Stetson University. He spent 30 years working for Volusia County Schools and retired as a Guidance Counselor. After retirement, he owned the company, Educational Funding Systems, as well as Beach Concessions and Rentals. Jack lived life to the fullest and had a passion for traveling with his wife, fishing, cruising, playing softball, attending NASCAR races, Gator football games, and most of all, making people laugh.
A special thanks goes out to the phenomenal staff at the Retreat at Port Orange (Grace Manor) for taking such good care of Jack in his final years. We are forever grateful for the unconditional love, care and support you provided our family and our sweet Jack.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 5pm at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W Granada Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Vitas Healthcare Hospice, 1105 Saxon Blvd Orange City, FL 32763 OR to the Alzheimer's Foundation: alzfdn.org
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020