John Woodrow Talbert Jr.


1947 - 2020
John Woodrow Talbert Jr. Obituary
John Woodrow Talbert, Jr
06/22/1947 - 02/05/2020
John Woodrow Talbert Jr. ,72, died peacefully on 2/5/2020 due to a brain aneurysm. He was born in Mecklenburg, NC, but was raised in Homestead, FL, moving to Daytona Beach 15 years ago.
He is preceded in death by parents Ruth Bateman and John Talbert,Sr. John is survived by his loving girlfriend of 17 years, Kim Osten, daughters Rebecca Talbert and Amanda Hardy-Garske (Patrick), grandchildren Orion Garske and Quinn Hardy, sister Brenda (Patrick) Neafsey, nephews Michael, Tonn and Doni Davis, half brother Jason (Missy) Talbert, nephews Ben and Sam and former wife Patricia Gillette Talbert. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
