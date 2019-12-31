|
|
Johnny Lee Thomas
Mar. 24, 1938 - Dec. 25, 2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Johnny Lee Thomas, 81, Daytona Beach, who passed on December 25, 2019, will be 11AM Friday, January 3, 2020 at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Roderick Mobley, Logos Devine Ministries, officiating, Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8PM today (Thurs. Jan. 2) at the R.J. Gainous Funeral Home and from 10AM until service time in the chapel on Friday. Mr. Thomas was born on March 24, 1938 in Comer, AL to Johnnie and Lizzie Thomas. He is a US Army veteran. Relocating then to Daytona Beach, Florida, Johnnie met and married Arlenia on December 31, 1991. He was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church where he sang in the male chorus. He was also employed with Martin Paving for several years until he was unable to work any longer. His parents along with his eldest brother Henry Lee Thomas preceded him in death. He is survived by, his loving wife, of 28 years, Arlenia Thomas; children: Herman Shepard, Jr., Sharon Shepard, Sherman Shepard, Loretta Joanne Shepard; sister: Queen King; brother: Floyd Thomas (Arnetta); grandchildren: Johnath Corey Shepard, Ashely Nicole Shepard, Kelvin Shepard; sister-in-law: Dorothy Thomas; nieces: Paula Maple, Valerie Jefferson, Veda Greene, and Nikki Shepard; nephews: Jerald King (Robyn), Darrell King (Angelia), Corey and Kevin Shepard, Rodrick Mobley, Robert Mobley (Elaniea), Michael Zellars; along with a host of loving cousins and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020