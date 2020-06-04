Deacon Johnny McDonald Sr.
Deacon Johnny McDonald, Sr.
May 26, 1926 - May 25, 2020
Graveside Services for Deacon Johnny McDonald, Sr., 93, Daytona Beach, who passed on May 25, 2020 in Ormond Beach, FL, will be 11AM Saturday, June 06, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Elder Robert Thomas, pastor, Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church, officiating. Calling hours will be from 5PM– 7PM today (Fri. June 05) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Deacon McDonald was born May 26, 1926 to the parents of the late Will and Mary L. McDonald in Tallahassee, FL. He was educated in Sumter County Schools, following his discharge from the Navy, he attended Bethune-Cookman Vocational School. Johnny also known as "Tricky John" became a Certified Mechanic, which became his lifelong career, serving the community of Daytona Beach, and the Volusia County area. He was a faithful member and a well respected deacon at Shady Grove PB Church for many years. He is survived by his wife, Sarah McDonald; his children, Maxine McDonald Smith (Mose), Johnny McDonald, Jr. (Ruth), Dennis McDonald (Peggi), Robert A. McDonald, Michael D. McDonald; siblings, Lillie Bell McDonald, Dorothy Jacobs, Veter Mae Clinkscales (Tyrone) and Alphonso McDonald (Pearl); daughter-in-law, Valerie McDonald; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
