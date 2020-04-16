|
|
Johnny Perry
March 15, 1934 - April 12, 2020
Graveside service for Johnny Perry, Jr., will be Saturday, April 18 at 1:00 PM at Mt. Arrat Cemetery on Beville Rd, Daytona Beach. Mr. Perry was born in Waycross, GA to the late Johnny, Sr. and Lillie Mae Perry on March 15, 1934. Johnny met and married Nellie Mae Fuller and the two were married for 57 years until her passing. To this union was born a daughter, Harriet (LaJuan, Sr.) Johnson of Jessup, GA. He enjoyed playing cards and checkers with his buddies, getting in his car and riding around town and spending time with family and friends. Johnny enlisted in the US Army in 1953. Shortly after leaving the Army he moved to Daytona Beach and was employed with GE for 30 years until his retirement. He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter, Harriet; 3 grandchildren: LaJuan Johnson, Jr., Jessup, GA, Latanya (Paul) Alphonse and Lamar (Tenisha) Johnson, both of Atlanta, GA; 7 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren; 3 sisters-in-law, Catherine Jones and Betty Wilson, both of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Callie Gillis of Daytona Beach; one brother-in-law, Reginald Lee, Daytona Beach; special loving godchildren, Darryll Lucas and Charlene Sells; special caretakers, Evelyn and Pat; and many, many nieces, nephews and sorrowing friends. Calling hours will be on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Herbert Thompson Funeral Home 901 Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach, Fl.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020