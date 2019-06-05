|
|
Jolynn Park Watkins
02/12/1962 - 06/03/2019
JoLynn Park Watkins was born on February 12th, 1962 in Daytona Beach, Florida, to Jo Ann and Jim Park. She attended Spruce Creek high school, where she was an avid varsity cheerleader and graduated class of 1980. She continued her education at University of Florida, graduating with a degree in advertising. JoLynn enjoyed working at her parent's restaurant 'Parks Seafood'. In 2006 JoLynn reopened the family restaurant at a new location on Riverside Drive in Holly Hill, Florida. She is survived by her loving mother Jo Ann Park, her two sons Chase and Connor Watkins, and her brother Jimmy Park. Jolynn's celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 29th at 1pm at Central Babtist Church, 152 Fairview Ave., Daytona Beach, with a light reception to follow.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 5 to June 7, 2019