Jonathan D. Needham
Feb. 20, 1964 - Feb. 28, 2020
Jonathan D. Needham - Born February 20,1964 in Mtarfa, Malta to Royal Navy Submarine Commander Brian Needham and Cherry Needham. He passed away February 28, 2020 after a heroic battle with cancer. Jonathan lived all over the world in England, Singapore, Norway, Northern Ireland and Scotland. He attended Larchfield School in Helensburgh, Scotland and Christs Hospital in West Sussex, England. After finishing school in 1982, he joined his parents in Newport, Rhode Island. He became a PGA Golf Professional in the States and subsequently moved to Florida. He was an Assistant Golf Professional at Oceanside Country Club and Halifax Plantation in Ormond Beach. He was the Head PGA Golf Professional and General Manager at Golden Hills in Ocala. He returned to Halifax Plantation in 1996 as the General Manager and remained there for 21 years. In 1995, serving as a Best Man in a friend's wedding, Jonathan met the Love of his Life, Ellen Hayden, the Groom's sister. They married May 17, 1997 in Hopewell Junction, New York and have been inseparable for almost 25 years. They shared an amazing and wonderful life together. A true romance that stood the test of time. He was kind, smart, generous and a loving man who touched many peoples' lives. He was the quiet one with a sharp sense of humor seen laughing in the background. He had a proper British accent, a mischievous smile, the most beautiful blue eyes and great legs. He loved to cook, travelling with his wife abroad for his family reunions, lazy vacations snorkeling in the Caribbean, going to the Keys with friends and playing games or just spoiling their beloved cats. He enjoyed music– The Pixies, Arctic Monkeys, Bowie, Joy Division and more. Loved anything to do with water-the Ocean, his pool, scuba diving. Weekends he always had a project in the yard, the pool or working on their historic home in Ormond Beach. He adored animals, particularly cats. Lastly, he was a huge Premier League Chelsea Football Club fan. Jonathan was preceded in death by his stepmother Marianne Needham; step brother Paul Gardiner; dear friend Suzanne Pruitt Ryan and loved pets Simon, Griffin, Billy and Basil. He is survived by his loving wife Ellen Needham; family members Brian and Cherry Needham, Mark Needham, Philip and Nicky Needham, Wanda and Solon Needham, Joanna Lawrence, John Gardiner and Jenny Broad. Also, Anne Hayden, Joanne, Paul, Brian and John Hayden; Nephews Brendan and Devon Hayden and Timothy and Daniel Paggi, and Countless Friends. A Celebration honoring Jonathan's life will be held March 20, 2020 at Lohmans Funeral Home located at 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, Florida 32174 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to The () or the Halifax Humane Society (HalifaxHumaneSociety.org/ donate).
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020