Jonathan Dejesus Rosado
Dec. 3, 1989 - May 29, 2020
Jonathan Dejesus Rosado, 30, of Deltona, passed unexpectedly on May 29, 2020. He was born December 3, 1989 in Bronx, New York, the son of Jeanette Dejesus and Andy Rosado. Jonathan was a graduate of Daytona State College. He worked in armed security and was passionate about his work. Jonathan loved BMX and was an incredibly talented rider. His favorite thing to do was play video games with his daughter, Amora. Jonathan will be missed every day by his parents Jeanette and Andy, his daughter Amora Dejesus, Racquel Campbell-Binns, his loving aunts, uncles, and cousins and many friends. Visiting hours for family and friends will be held June 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Allen Summerhill Funeral Home, 126 E. New York Ave., Deland, FL 32720. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the USA BMX Foundation in Jonathan's honor. Donations can be made on their website at https://www.usabmxfoundation.org.
Dec. 3, 1989 - May 29, 2020
Jonathan Dejesus Rosado, 30, of Deltona, passed unexpectedly on May 29, 2020. He was born December 3, 1989 in Bronx, New York, the son of Jeanette Dejesus and Andy Rosado. Jonathan was a graduate of Daytona State College. He worked in armed security and was passionate about his work. Jonathan loved BMX and was an incredibly talented rider. His favorite thing to do was play video games with his daughter, Amora. Jonathan will be missed every day by his parents Jeanette and Andy, his daughter Amora Dejesus, Racquel Campbell-Binns, his loving aunts, uncles, and cousins and many friends. Visiting hours for family and friends will be held June 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Allen Summerhill Funeral Home, 126 E. New York Ave., Deland, FL 32720. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the USA BMX Foundation in Jonathan's honor. Donations can be made on their website at https://www.usabmxfoundation.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.