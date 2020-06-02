Jonathan Dejesus Rosado
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan Dejesus Rosado
Dec. 3, 1989 - May 29, 2020
Jonathan Dejesus Rosado, 30, of Deltona, passed unexpectedly on May 29, 2020. He was born December 3, 1989 in Bronx, New York, the son of Jeanette Dejesus and Andy Rosado. Jonathan was a graduate of Daytona State College. He worked in armed security and was passionate about his work. Jonathan loved BMX and was an incredibly talented rider. His favorite thing to do was play video games with his daughter, Amora. Jonathan will be missed every day by his parents Jeanette and Andy, his daughter Amora Dejesus, Racquel Campbell-Binns, his loving aunts, uncles, and cousins and many friends. Visiting hours for family and friends will be held June 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Allen Summerhill Funeral Home, 126 E. New York Ave., Deland, FL 32720. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the USA BMX Foundation in Jonathan's honor. Donations can be made on their website at https://www.usabmxfoundation.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
12:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved