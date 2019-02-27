|
Jonathan "Bay Bay" Worsham
07/25/1951 - 02/16/2019
Jonathan "Bay Bay" Worsham, Jr., 67, of Daytona Beach, FL passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11am, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 500 Colfax Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
John was born on July 25,1951 in Ormond Beach, FL to the late Jonathan and Ossie (McFarlin) Worsham. He was schooled in the Volusia County school system. He fathered L'Trece Bell, Anthony Hines, and Katina Mallory. On August 7, 1976 he married the former Patricia Williams in Daytona Beach, FL. From this union Jonathan III, Allison, and Patrick Worsham were born. John and Pat were devoted to each for 42 years.
In his earlier years his hobbies included riding motorcycles and fishing. As a youth, John had a longing to become an entrepreneur. He founded Worsham Underground Utilities, Inc. in 1978. His company was proudly owned and operated by his family for many years. Up until the end he sought to spread Jehovah's loving Word. Although he endured a myriad of health issues, John's faith and service to Jehovah did not waiver.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019