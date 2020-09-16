Jordan Dunlop

03/02/1977 - 09/10/2020

Jordan M. Dunlop was born on March 2, 1977, and passed away suddenly from a tragic accident on September 10, 2020. Jordan was born in Carbondale, Illinois but soon migrated south to a mountaintop wilderness in Tennessee where he lived his formative years immersed in nature and the simple pleasures of life. Jordan then moved to Florida, the home of his father's family where he quickly embraced the lifestyle; learning to surf and learning the ways of the sea, boating and fishing at his father's side. Jordan attended Seabreeze High and went on to work as an electrician until he found his true calling as an arborist. Working in trees was in his blood as three generations of his family before him worked in the timber industry. Jordan worked at his father's side clearing land and cutting firewood for the family home as a child. Jordan had many talents and was able to build, fix, and repair almost anything. He wanted to fix everything for anybody he encountered that needed help. He could never pass by anyone in need without stopping to give a helping hand. His love and compassion for people was amazing and he had a huge circle of friends from all walks of life. Jordan left behind his wife, Maria Sulayman, and her two children Suzanne Alexandria Davis and Anthony Ramon Davis, that he cherished and raised as his own, his mother, Mary Taylor, and his sister Megan Michelle Dunlop. In addition, his half siblings, Robert Bruce Dunlop II, Katherine Jean (Sissy) Dunlop and Joseph Dunlop, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jordan was loved by many and will be forever missed. There will be a memorial service for Jordan at Andy Romano Park in Ormond Beach, Florida on September 19, 2020 2pm-6pm. Please adhere to CDC guidelines by social distancing and wearing a mask.



