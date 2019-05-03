|
|
Jordan Michael Young
02/12/1989 - 04/30/2019
Jordan, 30, passed from this life into eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on April 30, 2019. Fishing and riding motorcycles were two of his passions. As a young teen, Jordan was an avid horseman, competing in barrels and poles on his beautiful horse, Lexi. Jordan is survived by his parents, Herbert and Robin Young, Ormond Beach; his sister and brother-in-law, Janessa Brazil and Alex Still, Canton, NC; his sister Amber Thomas, Homosassa, FL; and brother Joseph Monti, Hernando, FL. Jordan was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jean Sirchia and is survived by his grandfather, Vincent Sirchia, Ormond Beach, grandparents, Richard and MaryAnn Barker, Ormond Beach; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and wonderful friends. Jordan will be greatly missed by all. Jordan enjoyed his job as a tow truck driver at Arrow Service & Towing, Holly Hill. Celebration of life service will be held at Tomoka Christian Church, 1450 Hand Ave., Ormond Beach on Saturday, May 11th at 11:00 AM. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Daytona Outreach Center, 562 N. Ridgewood Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 3 to May 5, 2019